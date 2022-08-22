BJP Criticises Siddaramaiah For Temple Visit After Alleged Non-Veg Meal

Siddaramaiah did not give clarification on meals consumed earlier than visiting the temple.(FILE)

Bengaluru:

BJP leaders in Karnataka are focusing on senior Congress chief Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple throughout his current go to to Kodagu district after consuming non-vegetarian meals, and have accused him of injuring spiritual sentiments.

This got here whilst the previous Chief Minister has tried to downplay the problem and assert his proper to selection of meals, whereas questioning as as to if God has prescribed any meals whereas visiting temples.

He, nonetheless, didn’t give any clarification on meals consumed earlier than visiting the temple in Kodagu district.

Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly consuming non-vegetarian meals has triggered an issue.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday stated Siddaramaiah’s defence to his act of consuming meat and visiting temple, reveals his “indifference” in the direction of Hindu beliefs.

“People will give their response to those who don’t understand Hindu’s feelings towards temples. Why play a drama of visiting temples and maths, when elections approach?” he stated in a tweet in Kannada.

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, recommended that native temple traditions needs to be adopted if one needs to go to shrines, and thereby respect the emotions of the devoted.

“Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of attempting to harm sentiments of the folks, Member of Parliament Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha pointed to an earlier incident by alleging that because the then chief minister he had supplied customary floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru, in the course of the Dasara ‘jamboo savari’ procession, after consuming non-vegetarian meals.

“He did this in 2017, I’m a witness to it…thereafter, he lost power and could not offer floral tributes from the following year,” Simha stated, as he addressed Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddu Sultan’ and accused him of appeasement politics.

State BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra, focusing on Siddaramaiah, stated folks might have freedom to decide on their meals, however there’s a tradition and custom within the southern state the place folks respect and comply with sure spiritual practices.

“Those in big positions should not behave or make statements that hurt sentiments of people,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah, the chief of opposition within the state meeting, on Sunday stated he’s a non-vegetarian and it’s his meals behavior, and questioned whether or not God has proclaimed what to eat and what to not earlier than visiting temples.

“I had lunch at a guest house… Has God prescribed any specific food?… It seems one can consume meat during the night and visit temples the next morning, but should not visit a temple in the same evening,” he remarked.

However, state Congress president DK Shivakumar not eager to touch upon the controversy stated, “You (media) should talk to him (Siddaramaiah)… I don’t know about it.” Meanwhile, reacting to BJP’s assault, former MLC and Congress chief in Kodagu district Veena Acchaiah, who was on the place the place the senior chief ate meals, has stated Siddaramaiah didn’t have non-vegetarian meals the day he visited the temple.

“It is true there was chicken curry. But Siddaramaiah had Coorg’s special bamboo shoot curry and akki rotti,” she has stated.

Jumping to his father’s defence, Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah stated the BJP was creating pointless points and asserted that everybody has a proper over the selection of meals.

State Congress Working President R Dhruvanarayana stated the ruling social gathering is attempting to cowl up its failures by elevating trivial points, as a substitute of concentrating on addressing the considerations of the folks.

He stated the BJP was attempting to malign Siddaramaiah with false propaganda because the ruling social gathering feared his recognition.

Earlier too, Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister had been in the midst of an analogous controversy in 2017, when he reportedly visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada district after consuming a meal of barbeque and nation rooster.

