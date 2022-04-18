BJP High Command To Decide On Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Chief Minister

Karnataka cupboard enlargement: The state is scheduled to go to the polls subsequent 12 months. (File)

Bengaluru:

Amid the calls for for the Cabinet enlargement forward of the Karnataka Assembly elections subsequent 12 months, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday mentioned {that a} assembly on the matter will likely be held in New Delhi by which the get together excessive command will take the choice.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Bommai mentioned, “The BJP president JP Nadda has stated that a meeting will be held in Delhi. The party high command will take a call on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.”

Earlier on Sunday, throughout his two-day go to to the state, Mr Nadda held a gathering with the state core committee of the get together within the presence of the Chief Minister and mentioned organisational points.

Recently, Mr Bommai, throughout his two-day go to to the nationwide capital, had met the get together’s excessive command, together with the nationwide president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The cupboard enlargement of the eight-month-old authorities was said to be the highest agenda throughout the assembly.

Upon his return from New Delhi, the Chief Minister had termed his go to “successful”.

Notably, Mr Bommai, who additionally belongs to the politically influential Lingayat group, was sworn in because the Chief Minister on July 28 final 12 months after his predecessor BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the put up.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls subsequent 12 months, for which Mr Bommai has blown the bugle within the Vijayanagar conference on Sunday.

“We will seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for our good governance, enforcing law and order, and nationalist agenda. We will go to the people with our performance report card,” Mr Bommai mentioned.

