BJP Holds Protest Across Tamil Nadu Over Property Tax Hike

BJP staff is holding a protest throughout Tamil Nadu in opposition to the state authorities over property tax hike.

Chennai:

The BJP held a protest throughout Tamil Nadu on Friday in opposition to the property tax hike by the state authorities. Chief Minister M Ok Stalin has stated his DMK authorities was constrained to revise the property tax to make sure funds circulation to civic our bodies so the newly elected representatives can facilitate developmental actions.

Speaking to NDTV, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan stated, “On the one hand they talk about a new model for India and on the other hand they accept their failure”. When requested why the BJP is protesting when the union authorities has been elevating gasoline worth each day, she stated, “Fuel is imported and price is fixed according to international price. Let Tamil Nadu say yes to bring fuel under GST, the price will come down”.

For 62-year-old Vasan, a resident of Mylapore, an space categorized as core Chennai, the state authorities’s decison has come as a “huge blow”. His sons had misplaced jobs amid the pandemic.

“Our livelihood has been lost over the last two years. Raising property tax now is a huge blow,” stated Vasan, who now stares at 75% hike in takes for his 1050 sq ft property.

However, round 10 lakh residents alongside the Chennai’s IT hall with out piped water provide and underground drainage for 11 years now see hope with the most recent revision of property tax charges.

“With this proportional increase of taxes, the government for the first time has recognised the difference in infrastructure available in core areas of Chennai and the newly added areas after 2010,” Harsha Koda, Co-Founder, Federation of OMR resident associations (FOMRRA) stated.

About 83 p.c of the households within the city areas will see a tax hike of 25- 50 p.c. The state authorities claims that in comparison with different metros within the nation, the tax slab proposed for Chennai is the bottom. Of the 11.03 lakh homes within the Chennai Corporation space, 25 p.c enhance has been proposed for 1.52 lakh homes, whereas 3.46 lakh and three.12 lakh homes can have a rise by 50 and 75 p.c, respectively.

The new tax slabs will come into impact from the primary quarter of 2022 – 23.

The state authorities says the tax revision was inevitable as there was no revision for 14 years. Also with no elected representatives for one full 5 12 months time period, quite a lot of growth works stay gathered and there’s no sufficient funds with native our bodies to supply the fundamental infrastructure individuals anticipate.

The authorities additionally claims the union authorities too had made tax revision obligatory for grants to native our bodies.

“The revision was not done wholeheartedly. My appeal to all, beyond political affliations is that please support the government’s decision for development of local bodies AND overall growth of the state. Let there be no politics in this,” MK Stalin appealed to opposition members within the meeting.

The DMK authorities’s announcement comes after it swept the native physique polls. The Lok Sabha elections are solely due in 2024.

Under stress to ship it is ballot guarantees together with the Rs 3,000 month-to-month allowance for ladies heads of households, the ruling DMK is shifting gears from populism to reforms, placing the general public underneath hardship.

This is the second such statewide protest in two months BY THE BJP.

The BJP, which has a marginal presence within the state, sees this as a chance to additional increase its footprint within the Dravidian heartland. With former IPS officer Annamalai HEADING the state unit, the nationwide social gathering received 4 seats in meeting elections final 12 months and additional improved it is tally in native physique polls with greater than 300 councillors out of round 13,000 seats.

DR A Suryanarayan, a BJP employee is hopeful.

“In 2024 BJP will win atleast 10 seats and in 2026 we will capture power in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.