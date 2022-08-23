BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat was cheerful in her last Instagram post

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and actress Sonali Phogat died after suffering a heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. The politician-actress – who as soon as appeared within the Big Boss actuality present – had contested the 2019 meeting election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency towards Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had just lately converted to the BJP from the Congress.

Sonali who appeared within the 2019 Hindi film, Motherhood, was fairly standard on social media and often gave a glimpse of her life to her Instagram followers. With near 9 lakh followers on the photograph and video sharing app, Phogat’s account described her as a mother, actor and content creator.

Her final publish on the social networking web site, posted late evening on Monday, was an Instagram reel, a preferred function that enables customers to create quick movies on a variety of sounds and music. The reel performs towards the backdrop of Mohammed Rafi’s traditional Bollywood tune ‘Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor’ from the film Mere Huzoor the place Phogat is sporting a pink turban, a video that’s doing rounds on social media now.

The video has over a 1,000 feedback together with her followers pouring in emotional tributes on the sudden demise of the actress. Indian mannequin, actress and singer Himanshi Khurana who additionally reached fame after collaborating in Big Boss 13 commented, “Om Shanti.” Phogat additionally shared an image of her earlier than posting the reel, from the identical settings with a caption that learn “#alwaysready #smile #strong #Dabang #RealBossLady #Haryana.”

Sonali additionally posted just a few couple of tales on Instagram hours earlier than her dying. In her tales, Phogat has shared moments from the reel final posted on her account- the one in pink turban.