BJP Leaders Tell Lies, Indulge In Politics Of Accusations: Akhilesh Yadav

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav stated ladies are feeling insecure in UP below BJP rule.

Saharanpur (UP):

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing assault towards the ruling BJP, asking the get together to alter its title as he alleged that its leaders inform lies, cheat individuals and pit them towards one another.

The greater the BJP chief, the larger the lies she or he tells, the SP president alleged.

The get together ought to change its title from “Bhajpa” to “Bhajhpa“, he stated, including that “jh” in its title meant “jhansa” (dishonest), “jhagra” (bickering) and “jhooth” (lies).

The get together cheats individuals, make them battle towards one another and its leaders inform lies, the previous Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated.

“They indulge in the politics of accusations. The BJP wants to take the elections to somewhere else,” he informed reporters referring to the upcoming state Assembly polls.

He rejected the costs that the cash recovered from a Kanpur fragrance vendor throughout a raid by the central companies had any hyperlink along with his get together.

“Nothing can be a bigger lie than this. People sitting at high posts are telling lies,” he stated, apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has repeatedly linked the seized quantity with the Mr Yadav’s get together.

The SP chief additionally stated ladies are feeling insecure in UP below the BJP rule. The National Commission for Women has received most complaints from UP, he stated.

The most custodial deaths have taken place within the state, he added.

“We have seen how the son of the Union minister of state for home drove a jeep over farmers. The government wants to shield him. The government wants to crush the Constitution as it has crushed the farmers,” he stated apparently referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Police have arrested Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish for the loss of life of 4 farmers, who have been mowed down by vehicles, allegedly being pushed by BJP employees.

When requested about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital programme in Bijnor, which was modified owing to climate situations, Mr Yadav in a lighter vein stated, “No, no, it was not due to the weather. There would have been some other reason.”

“The Punjab reason could have been behind it,” Mr Yadav stated, hinting on the Punjab incident, from the place PM Modi needed to return with out addressing a rally after a safety breach.

The BJP’s rival events had claimed that he needed to return as individuals didn’t flip up for the BJP rally, which the PM was scheduled to deal with.

To one other query that UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has termed Akhilesh Yadav as a “sympathiser of the mafia”, the SP chief stated, “He will be able to see a mafia if he sees himself in a mirror.”

Mr Yadav additionally stated if voted to energy, the title of Maa Shakumbhari Devi Vishvavidyalaya is not going to be modified.

Saharanpur will vote within the second section of the Assembly elections on February 14.

