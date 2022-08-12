BJP leaders to travel across state from Aug 21 to prep for polls: BSY

Senior BJP chief BS Yediyurappa on Thursday stated get together leaders will start their journey throughout Karnataka in groups from August 21, as a part of preparations within the run-up to the 2023 meeting polls.

The former chief minister reiterated that he won’t be contesting any polls right here on, however will work with different BJP leaders for the get together’s victory and putting in it in energy within the state.

“From 21st (August) we will all begin travelling across the state, we have not yet decided on from where to start and it will be soon decided…in three to four teams headed by various leaders we will travel across the state in all districts,” Yediyurappa stated.

Speaking to reporters in Mantralayam, a pilgrim village positioned in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, he stated the BJP will go to each division and organise large-scale occasions gathering lakhs of individuals.

“No doubt, Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday event was a huge one, but in a month’s time after our events are planned, you will realise what’s our strength and what was theirs (Congress’),” he added in response to a query whether or not Siddaramaiah’s mega occasion will trigger any setback to the BJP.

Rejecting hypothesis concerning Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being changed, the veteran chief stated he doesn’t anticipate any adjustments to occur at this time limit, when elections are anticipated in seven to eight months.

“There is no need for it (change) as well, as he (Bommai) is doing a good job, so I expect that he will continue, so there is no truth in this speculation,” he stated.

Responding to Congress’ criticism in opposition to BJP, accusing it of forcefully eradicating him as CM and neglecting him, Yediyurappa reiterated that he voluntarily resigned (as CM) to make means for others, and nobody pressured him to take action.

“The talk that I’m being neglected in the BJP is not right, the position and respect that the party has given me cannot be compared with, I was made CM four times, I was given all sorts of responsibilities. I have faced no injustice from the party in any kind. It is my duty to pay back as a worker and will do it,” he stated.

Stating that in his assembly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah final week in Bengaluru, they mentioned political developments within the state, Yediyurappa stated he has assured him about working together with different leaders in the direction of bringing BJP again to energy within the state.

Reiterating that he won’t contest in Assembly or another elections hereon, the senior BJP chief stated he’ll proceed to stay in politics and work day and evening for the get together’s victory.

“I have already said if the central leadership agrees, Vijayendra (son) will contest from Shikaripura (his Assembly constituency). If the party’s central leadership agrees he will contest and win,” he stated.