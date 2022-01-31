BJP MLA lashes out at colleagues

Problems throughout the BJP continued to widen as extra legislators from the ruling get together expressed anger in opposition to their ministerial colleagues, fuelling rising rift throughout the Basavaraj Bommai-led authorities.

MP Renukacharya, the political secretary of the chief minister, on Sunday stated half of the cupboard, round 15 ministers, have been “unresponsive” and “arrogant” and even faux contracting Covid-19 to keep away from legislators.

“There are around 15 or more arrogant ministers. I have discussed this with our BJP president several times. Several legislators have expressed their concerns to me that ministers do not receive phone calls or respond to letters. By not responding to even written letters, the ministers are insulting the people of the respective legislator’s constituencies,” the legislator from Honnali stated.

The statements comes even because the divide throughout the BJP seems to widen over teething points together with the cupboard growth, undue significance being given to new entrants and the overlooking of the outdated guard, a number of of whom nurse a sense of neglect as they proceed to be ignored for a place in Bommai’s council of ministers.

While the BJP has itself dismissed any rift throughout the get together, legislators have spared no alternative in demanding to be included within the cupboard and looking for funds for programmes inside their respective constituencies as essential elections strategy.

“Some ministers feel that the government has formed in the state because of them only. They have ego issues and think that the government cannot exist without them. They are bringing a bad name to the party and the government. That is why I met the CM and state BJP president and requested for immediate dismissal of such Ministers. I also requested that party loyalists be allowed in the cabinet,” Renukacharya was quoted as saying by ANI.