BJP Sacks Its J&K Party Leader After Arrest Over Extortion Charges

The BJP has sacked the chief with fast impact

Srinagar:

The BJP on Thursday sacked its Bandipora district president in Jammu and Kashmir after he was arrested, together with one other occasion chief, for extorting cash from a girl for securing launch of her brother from police custody.

The police have charged Abdul Rehman Tikri, district president Bandipora and one other occasion chief Mushtaq Ahmad, Sarpanch ( elected village head), after a girl complained that the duo extorted Rs one lakh from her with a promise to get her brother out of police custody.

Both BJP leaders have been arrested. Hours after the arrest, the BJP state President Ravinder Raina relieved Tikri off his obligations.

“Abdul Rehman Tikri, District president, BJP Bandipora is relieved off of his responsibilities as District President, BJP Bandipora and all other party responsibilities with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Mr Raina.

There have been allegations that touts extort cash from households whose kinfolk are arrested by police.

Recently, the Srinagar police requested individuals to come back ahead and report any demand of bribe. The police additionally put out cellphone numbers and e mail for reporting any bribery calls for.

“All Citizens of Srinagar district are requested to come forward & report any demand of bribe or favour by any officer/employee of Srinagar District at below mentioned numbers & at email dposrinagar@jkpolice.gov.in. These numbers/email is under direct supervision of SSP, Srinagar” tweeted the Srinagar police.