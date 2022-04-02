BJP set Hanuman’s house on fire, says Tejashwi Yadav amid Chirag Paswan’s bungalow row

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘setting hearth to the bungalow of Hanuman’ whereas talking in regards to the therapy meted out to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led BJP authorities on the Centre over the eviction of the LJP MP from his bungalow at 12, Janpath, within the nationwide capital, Yadav stated, “Ram Vilas Paswan (late LJP founder) had stood by the BJP till the end. The BJP set the bungalow of ‘Hanuman’ on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders,” the RJD chief was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

चिराग जी ने कहा था कि वह हनुमान हैं। उनका चुनाव चिन्ह जो असली घर था वह भाजपा ने उनसे छीन लिया और पार्टी को दो हिस्सों में बंटवा दिया और हनुमान के घर में ही आग लगा दी गई। चिराग जी और पासवान जी (राम विलास पासवान) वह हमेशा भाजपा की तरफ खड़े रहे: RJD नेता तेजस्वी यादव pic.twitter.com/6Lzlw5s3kl — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 2, 2022

The Delhi excessive court docket has dismissed a plea towards the eviction order. “This is not your party headquarters. Move out, sir. The process has commenced,” an HC bench stated.

On Wednesday, Paswan vacated the bungalow that had been allotted to father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He had been despatched an eviction discover a couple of months in the past.

The Jamui MP had continued to reside on the bungalow after the dying of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The senior Paswan had served as a minister in each phrases of the Modi authorities. He died on October 8, 2020.

The bungalow served as a hub of LJP’s political actions. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was additionally positioned in entrance of the principle gate at 12 Janpath. It was later allotted to Union railways and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021.

Yadav additionally lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for rising unemployment in his state. “The UP mannequin is but to be understood. If operating a bulldozer is the UP mannequin, then why don’t they run a bulldozer on unemployment? Yogi ji also needs to run bulldozers on unemployment, crime, and corruption,” ANI quoted him as saying.

With inputs from ANI