BJP To Celebrate PM Modi’s Birthday As Seva Pakhwara

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have a good time Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 for a interval of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).

BJP nationwide president JP Nadda is planning an intensive programme for PM Modi’s birthday and for this he has given directions to all of the social gathering staff and leaders to have a good time it as “Seva Pakhwara”.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has written a letter to all social gathering staff relating to programmes.

“Seva Pakhwara” will likely be celebrated from September 17 until the delivery anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the daddy of the nation, on October 2.

Under the “Seva Pakwara”, the social gathering will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi on the district stage.

Along with this, the social gathering can be making a technique for the promotion of the e-book “Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar”.

A blood donation camp and free check-up camp will likely be organized, distribution of synthetic limbs and gear will likely be organized.

The social gathering can even run a year-long programme to make the nation Tuberculosis (TB) free, below which everybody will undertake a TB affected person and can handle him for one yr.

As a part of “Seva Pakwara”, BJP can even run a marketing campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose.

The tree plantation drive and a number of other cleanliness campaigns will likely be included in programmes organised for PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

JP Nadda has instructed all of the leaders and staff to add images of programmes on the NaMo App.

He has additionally directed to advertise programmes associated to ‘Unity in Diversity and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as a part of the celebration.

A particular occasion will likely be organized on the event of the delivery anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh chief Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 25 September.

JP Nadda has instructed to arrange numerous programmes associated to Upadhyaya and to carry discussions on his character.

The BJP President has additionally directed to run a particular program on the delivery anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Under this, it has been mentioned to debate using “Khadi” and the rules of the daddy of the nation.

A central committee has been constituted for the sleek conduct of “Seva Pakhwara” in all the nation. The social gathering has given the accountability to National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice President Raghubar Das, National Secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, National Secretary Arvind Menon, National President of Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, National President Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, BJP minority morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.

Last yr, BJP had aimed to make the birthday historic by setting a file of the utmost variety of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world file of the very best variety of COVID jabs in a day on the event of PM Modi’s 71st birthday final yr.

