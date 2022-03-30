BJP wins polls on ideology, not by killing rivals, Shah slams TMC in Lok Sabha

Union residence minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched an all out assault on the Trinamool Congress throughout a debate within the Lok Sabha, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party wins elections on the premise of ideology, not by killing rivals.

“I want to say that on the basis of our programmes, ideology, popularity of leadership and the performance of our government, we want to fight polls and win everywhere. But we don’t want to grab power by killing workers of rival parties, carrying out series of murders, by raping wives and daughters of (rival) party workers. This is not our culture,” Shah stated in an obvious reference to West Bengal and the ruling TMC there.

Shah’s remarks come amid a large political showdown between the BJP and TMC over the violence in Bengal’s Birbhum district the place 9 individuals have been charred to demise. Earlier in the day, a five-member BJP fact-finding committee in its report back to get together president JP Nadda attributed to the violence to ‘state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money, toll bazi’.

“Not even a single officer/constable of West Bengal Police was visible, nobody came to the rescue of the Fact Finding Team when they were attacked and cleared the passage for the committee to visit the scene of offence. Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed,” the report said.

The BJP has been attacking the TMC, alleging collapse of the legislation and order equipment within the state and has even demanded the imposition of President’s Rule within the state. The Central Bureau of Investigation is at the moment probing the violence triggered by the homicide of TMC panchayat member Bhadu Sheikh.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP fact-finding committee report, calling it politically motivated. “These are politically motivated reports. I condemn this attitude of the BJP and the central government. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any party. It is an absolute misuse of power,” she alleged.