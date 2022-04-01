BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao appeals for alumni body for retd MPs, gains support

Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday floated the concept of an alumni organisation for retired parliamentarians in order that they’ll actively take part in nation-building actions in a professional bono method.

“One-third of members of the august House retire every two years… Why don’t we have a very powerful alumni association Sir (Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh)?” Rao requested within the Rajya Sabha.

“I would like to strongly urge the government to take such an initiative and I would request all the members to support such an effort because it will give us an umbilical connection to the House of Parliament and will enable us to contribute in a channelized way,” he added.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao mentioned that for the reason that onset of the seventy fifth yr of Independence, he has been pushing for residents to be concerned in nation-building actions, which is one thing that former MPs can be concerned in. As per Rao’s proposal, the alumni affiliation will likely be created for free of charge to the exchequer. He added that the retired MPs have “rich parliamentary experience, subject knowledge and the experience of working with communities” which will be utilized even after they go away the House.

On Thursday, the Upper House bid farewell to 72 members who’re retiring between March and July this yr. Some of the senior politicians who’re retiring this yr include– Leader of House Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress chief Jairam Ramesh, BJP chief Subramaniam Swamy, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Praful Patel amongst others. Many of the retiring members are anticipated to return to the home after recent elections.