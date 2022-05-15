Blachowicz defeats Rakic in UFC contest

Jan Blachowicz has defeated Aleksandar Rakic by TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas when Rakic injured his knee, ending their bout within the third spherical.

Blachowicz was declared the winner by medical stoppage at 1:11 of the spherical of their mild heavyweight essential occasion.

“This is what I expect,” Blachowicz stated afterward.

“The first round, something happened with my eye. But I feel the first round was really good.

“He has an harm, it’s what it’s. S*** occurs typically. I can’t wait to step inside once more. I hope the UFC provides me the subsequent title shot.”

In a closely contested bout to that point, the fighters were sparring toe-to-toe.

However, Rakic took a step back and appeared to blow out his knee, crumbling backward to the canvas.

The fighters landed a similar amount of punches but Rakic had 4:33 of control to that point.

MMA Fighting experiences Rakic can have an MRI on his knee on Monday.