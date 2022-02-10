Black Caps bowler Southee says NZ-SA rivalry doesn’t just extend to the rugby field | Sport

New Zealand quick bowler Tim Southee is worked up and looking out ahead to locking horns with the Proteas within the two-match Test collection.

The Proteas are in Christchurch as they tackle reigning World Test Championship winners with the primary Test scheduled on 17 February.

Southee hinted on the famend Springboks and All Blacks rivalry and stated it will be the identical form of depth on the cricket area.

Black Caps quick bowler Tim Southee says the sporting rivalry between New Zealand and South Africa will not be solely restricted to the rugby area.

The Proteas are in Christchurch for a two-match Test collection in opposition to world quantity two New Zealand, which can kind a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

The nice sporting rivalry between the 2 nations is predominately identified on the rugby area, with the Springboks and All Blacks clashes all the time a monumental fixture.

After arriving in New Zealand final Friday, the Proteas are making ready to face the reigning World Test Championship winners at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Southee is wanting ahead to their first Test collection in opposition to the Proteas since 2017 and hopes the rivalry continues on the cricket pitch.

“Dean Elgar, who is a courageous cricketer and leads from the front, and the way he goes about things… they obviously also too have an exciting bowling attack,” Southee stated in a Black Caps video clip on Twitter.

“Although there has been a number of personnel changes, the style that they play and they’re very passionate about where they’re from and what they’re representing.

“In each sport, New Zealand and South Africa is a superb rivalry and it is no totally different on the cricket area… it must be an thrilling few weeks.”

The Black Caps have never beaten the Proteas in a Test series at home or away.

In the 45 Tests the two teams have faced off, the Black Caps have only tasted victory in four Tests, lost 25 and 16 draws.

New Zealand’s last Test win over the Proteas came in 2004 when they defeated Graeme Smith’s side in Auckland – they drew the Test series 1-1.

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson says that he has seen what the Proteas have done against India after South Africa came from behind to win the Test series 2-1 last month.

“I’ve seen them take down India within the latest weeks and months. They’ll characterize a giant problem for us and we’ll have a look at that main as much as the primary Test, however we’re wanting ahead to it.”

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled for Thursday, 17 February (00:00 SA time).

South Africa in New Zealand squads: Proteas Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Western Province) New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young