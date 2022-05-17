‘Black eyes flashing’: Lynette Dawson spoke of Chris’ rage, sister says

When requested by Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, about her sister’s plans for Christmas that 12 months, Jenkins paused, her voice trembled, and she or he advised the court docket she was a “bit upset”.

She stated Lynette had deliberate to present the women a cubby home, and “didn’t want to disappoint them”, however it had not been paid for. Her sister expressed issues about how she would handle financially.

Asked by Everson whether or not Dawson’s well being ever got here up in conversations together with her sister, Jenkins stated Lynette described him as having “black eyes flashing”.

“She said … he was always so angry with her all the time,” Jenkins stated. “She thought he needed to go see the doctor … if there was some physical cause, that he’d react to her in such an angry way.”

Her sister had advised her she as soon as went to present her husband a hug and he “just pushed her away”, and one other time when requested about his day, “he gave her such a dirty look that she didn’t say anything”.