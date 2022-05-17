‘Black eyes flashing’: Lynette Dawson spoke of Chris’ rage, sister says
When requested by Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, about her sister’s plans for Christmas that 12 months, Jenkins paused, her voice trembled, and she or he advised the court docket she was a “bit upset”.
She stated Lynette had deliberate to present the women a cubby home, and “didn’t want to disappoint them”, however it had not been paid for. Her sister expressed issues about how she would handle financially.
Asked by Everson whether or not Dawson’s well being ever got here up in conversations together with her sister, Jenkins stated Lynette described him as having “black eyes flashing”.
“She said … he was always so angry with her all the time,” Jenkins stated. “She thought he needed to go see the doctor … if there was some physical cause, that he’d react to her in such an angry way.”
Her sister had advised her she as soon as went to present her husband a hug and he “just pushed her away”, and one other time when requested about his day, “he gave her such a dirty look that she didn’t say anything”.
Jenkins stated she final spoke to her sister on January 1, 1982, when “Chris had gone on a yachting party” with out his spouse and youngsters.
“She said they’d had such a sad Christmas, could he drive them down to the park, and they could sit and watch the boats? And he said ‘no’.”
Jenkins came upon about her sister’s disappearance in a letter from their mom, Helena Simms.
“It was perhaps a week after Lyn’s disappearance. She hadn’t written straight away because she was hoping she had good news that Lyn had come back.”
The Crown alleges on or about January 8, 1982, Dawson, alone or with others, murdered his spouse and was motivated by his desire to have an unfettered relationship with JC. He can be alleged to have disposed of his spouse’s physique at an unknown location, presumably with help.
The defence says Dawson might have “failed” as Lynette’s husband, and that they skilled difficulties together with his extramarital relationship with JC, “but he did not kill her”.
The judge-alone trial earlier than Justice Ian Harrison continues.
