Black Immigrant Daily News

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slammed opposition legislators for voting down a deliberate constitutional overhaul of the country’s power system, which had emerged on the centre of diplomatic tensions with the United States.

Lopez Obrador has spent months championing the invoice that will have tightened state management of Mexico’s energy market, however opposition legislators united on Sunday evening to defeat the laws that wanted a two-thirds majority to go.

“I believe that yesterday was an act of treason against Mexico committed by a group of legislators who, instead of defending the interests of the people … became outright defenders of foreign companies,” Lopez Obrador stated throughout a daily information convention on Monday.

The modifications would have ensured that the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has a minimum of 54 p.c of the electrical energy market – a transfer the federal government says is required to forestall hovering energy costs.

But Lopez Obrador’s plans had alarmed the US and Canada and prompted warnings that Mexico could be in peril of violating its commerce commitments by favouring state-run entities closely depending on fossil fuels.

Opposition legislators react after a reform of the electrical energy sector didn’t go the decrease home of Congress, Mexico City, April 17, 2022 [Luis Cortes/Reuters]

Washington additionally had stated the reforms risked bringing “endless litigation” that will impede funding and undermine joint efforts to struggle local weather change.

“Mexico’s energy policies damage the environment, US business and investor interests in multiple sectors, and hamper joint efforts to mitigate climate change,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai stated final month, in accordance with her workplace.

But after a marathon session, the decrease home of Mexico’s Congress on Sunday voted 275 to 223 in favour of the measure, effectively wanting the 333 votes Lopez Obrador’s Morena Party wanted for constitutional modifications.

The vote marked one of many few legislative setbacks Lopez Obrador has suffered since taking workplace in late 2018.

The invoice’s failure represents “a big defeat for Morena and Lopez Obrador because it is one of the central axes of their project to nationalize energy”, Jose Antonio Crespo, a political analyst on the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics, instructed the AFP information company.

But Lopez Obrador struck a defiant tone on Monday, pledging “this is just the beginning” and urging legislators to get behind a separate invoice he desires debated that may nationalise Mexico’s lithium reserves.

Under the lithium invoice, Mexico would reserve the only proper to take advantage of the metallic through a state-run firm and wouldn’t grant any concessions, the president stated. Mexico doesn’t at present have any business manufacturing of lithium.