Black Immigrant Daily News

A strong earthquake has struck off the western coast of Nicaragua, based on the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami risk was instantly reported following the earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7.

It hit at 1:42am native time (07:42 GMT) on Thursday at a depth of 25.3km (15.7 miles), with the epicentre about 61km (38 miles) from the coastal area of Masachapa, USGS information confirmed.

There have been no instant stories of harm, however residents instructed native broadcaster La Nueva Radio Ya that sturdy tremors have been felt within the capital, Managua.

Meanwhile, the USGS mentioned there was a low chance of casualties and harm from the tremor.

However, the company famous that there are buildings within the area which are weak to earthquakes.

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Medics take away the our bodies of a girl and her two kids, December 26, 1972, from the wreckage brought on by the earthquake that destroyed the capital metropolis of Managua, Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)

Earthquakes happen sporadically in Nicaragua.

In 2014, a 6.2 earthquake in western Nicaragua killed at the very least one individual and injured 33 others.

In 1972, an earthquake of the identical magnitude hit 48km (30 miles) north of the capital Managua, killing at the very least 5,000 individuals and leaving 1000’s homeless.