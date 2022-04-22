Black Immigrant Daily News

Honduras has extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States, the place he is because of face weapons and drug-trafficking prices.

A US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) airplane took off with Hernandez aboard from the airport in Tegucigalpa, the capital, on Thursday afternoon. Just three months after leaving workplace, Hernandez boarded the airplane in handcuffs.

The extradition comes weeks after Honduras’ high court docket in late March cleared the way for Hernandez, who served as president from 2014 till earlier this 12 months, to be extradited to face prices in a New York court docket.

US authorities have accused the previous chief of collaborating in a drug-trafficking scheme by which he facilitated the smuggling of some 500 tonnes of medication – primarily from Colombia and Venezuela – to the US through Honduras.

The 53-year-old has denied all the fees, saying they’re a part of a plot orchestrated by enemies who’re making an attempt to get again at him.

But US prosecutors have alleged Hernandez obtained tens of millions of {dollars} from drug traffickers for cover, together with from Mexican narco-kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Once considered as a key ally in Washington’s struggle towards drug trafficking, Hernandez misplaced his immunity after handing energy to Xiomara Castro, the country’s first female president, in late January.

He faces three prices: conspiracy to import a managed substance into the United States; utilizing or carrying firearms together with machine weapons; and conspiracy to make use of or carry firearms.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo, reporting from Buenos Aires, mentioned Hernandez was transported by helicopter from a Honduran particular forces’ army base to an airport, the place the DEA airplane was selecting him up.

“Hernandez was a very close ally of the United States. In fact, he met with Vice President Biden when he was [part of] the Obama administration. He met with former President Donald Trump,” Bo mentioned. “He was considered to be doing the right thing at the time because he was fighting against illegal immigration and assisting the United States in that fight.”

She added that whereas this isn’t the primary time {that a} former chief has been accused of drug trafficking, “it’s very, very significant – especially [in reference] to the United States policy in the region and the war on drugs”.

Some Hondurans had celebrated within the streets of Tegucigalpa, the capital, when Hernandez was arrested in February. Hundreds of cops had surrounded his residence after a decrease court docket choose issued a warrant for his arrest following the US extradition request.

“The authorities are finally doing what they should have done a long time ago: penalise and put behind bars the people who have robbed this country,” Aaron Hernandez, a 31-year-old Honduran truck driver, told Al Jazeera after the Supreme Court’s choice.

But others has come out in assist of Hernandez, saying they consider he did nothing flawed.

“If a citizen is tried, they should be tried in our country,” the ex-president’s spouse, Ana Garcia, a lawyer, mentioned as she joined a couple of dozen protesters exterior the Supreme Court in late March to proclaim Hernandez’s innocence.

Most of the allegations towards Hernandez emerged in two trials in New York — these of Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, the president’s brother and himself a former Honduran congressman, and Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez.

Both males have been a part of a sprawling drug trafficking case filed in 2015 and each got life sentences. Prosecutors labelled Hernandez a “co-conspirator” in the identical case.

In a letter revealed when the Supreme Court issued its choice, Hernandez maintained that he’s harmless and mentioned he’s the “victim of revenge and conspiracy”.

His household additionally mentioned in an announcement at the moment that they have been “ready and confident that we’ll be able to show the US justice system that these accusations are a revenge plot from Honduran narcos whose empire of crime and violence Juan Orlando destroyed”.