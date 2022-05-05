Black Immigrant Daily News

One of Colombia’s most infamous drug lords has been extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking expenses.

“I want to reveal that Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias ‘Otoniel’ has been extradited,” President Ivan Duque introduced on Twitter on Wednesday, calling him “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world”.

Usuga, 50, was essentially the most needed individual in Colombia till he was arrested final October within the northwest of the nation after an enormous army operation.

Duque described Usuga as a “murderer of social leaders and police, an abuser of boys, girls and teenagers”.

“Today legality, the rule of law, the security forces and justice triumphed,” he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, a convoy of 5 bulletproof police automobiles transported Usuga from a jail within the capital, Bogota, to a army airport, the place he was handed over to US Drug Enforcement Administration officers.

Images shared by native media confirmed a handcuffed Usuga seated in a aircraft alongside Colombian police and an Interpol official.

[Translation: I want to make it absolutely clear that in our government narco-terrorists are captured, extradited or charged. And to all those in the Gulf Clan either they submit to the authorities or they will suffer the same fate as the man with the alias ‘Otoniel’]

Usuga was the chief of Colombia’s largest narco-trafficking gang, often called the Gulf Clan.

He was captured near the border with Panama following a army operation involving 500 troopers backed by 22 helicopters, during which one police officer was killed.

His arrest was one of many largest blows to Colombia’s drug trafficking enterprise since Pablo Escobar was killed in 1993.

Usuga was indicted in 2009 within the United States, which had supplied a $5m bounty for data resulting in his arrest.

The US accuses Usuga and the Gulf Clan of illegally bringing a minimum of 73 tonnes of cocaine into the nation between 2003 and 2012.

Following Usuga’s arrest and that of one other 90 suspected gang members, Duque declared the “end” of the Gulf Clan.

However, 4 Colombian troopers have been killed in assaults blamed on the gang simply days after Usuga’s arrest.

The Gulf Clan was believed to be accountable for 30 p.c of cocaine exports from Colombia, the world’s largest producer and provider of the drug.

Since his seize, Usuga has been held in a high-security jail in Bogota and has been on the coronary heart of a number of controversies.

Recordings of testimony Otoniel gave to the Truth Commission – an extrajudicial physique investigating the decades-long battle between the federal government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) – have been stolen, the perpetrators unknown.

Colombian police additionally halted certainly one of Usuga’s Truth Commission hearings, saying the Gulf Clan had organised an escape try.

“Who is afraid of Otoniel?” learn a headline on Cambio, an unbiased on-line information outlet, which claimed that some individuals within the Colombian authorities sought to silence the drug lord.

The website reported Usuga would have stated throughout his hearings that the military continued to work with right-wing paramilitaries in some elements of the nation.

Citing a leaked Truth Commission doc, the outlet stated Otoniel had implicated 63 individuals as linked to the Gulf Clan, together with a former minister, a former nationwide director of intelligence, six former governors and 4 former members of parliament.

Family members of Usuga’s victims had requested for the courts to droop his extradition, arguing that he ought to stand trial in Colombia for “crimes against humanity.”

“They did not respect the feelings of the victims,” stated Marina Sanmiguel, whose husband was killed in a 1997 paramilitary raid.

Usuga “could be a key person to clarify what really happened,” she instructed AFP.

But the Colombian justice system in the end gave the inexperienced gentle for his extradition, Usuga’s defence crew instructed AFP.

Duque vowed that Usuga would nonetheless face justice in Colombia.

“This criminal was extradited to serve drug trafficking sentences in the United States,” the president stated.

“But I want to be clear that once those are served, he will return to Colombia to pay for the crimes committed against our country.”