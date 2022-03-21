Black Immigrant Daily News

UN chief Antonio Guterres stated on Monday the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe”, with main economies permitting carbon pollution to extend when drastic cuts are wanted.

The planet-saving purpose of capping international warming at 1.5 levels Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) is already “on life support”, he informed a sustainability convention in London.

Keeping this purpose in play requires a forty five p.c drop in emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century, in accordance with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

But even when nations honour newly revised pledges below the Paris Agreement, emissions are nonetheless set to rise 14 p.c earlier than the last decade ends.

“The problem is getting worse,” Guterres stated in a pre-recorded video message. “We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”

“If we continue with more of the same, we can kiss 1.5C goodbye,” he added. “Even two degrees may be out of reach.”

His feedback got here solely hours earlier than the 195-nation IPCC kicked off a two-week assembly to validate a landmark report on choices for lowering carbon air pollution and extracting CO2 from the air.

The report is anticipated to conclude that CO2 emissions should peak inside just a few years if the Paris temperature targets are to be met.

Guterres described COVID restoration spending as “scandalously uneven” and a missed alternative to speed up the flip in the direction of clear power.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, he added, may additional derail local weather motion with importers locking in fossil gas dependence as they scramble to switch Russian oil and gasoline.