Black Immigrant Daily News

Bogota, Colombia – “It was terrifying.”

That is how a resident of Tierralta, in Colombia’s northern division of Cordoba, described a days-long siege imposed earlier this month by one of many nation’s largest paramilitary teams, the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), often known as the Gulf Clan.

From the morning of May 5 till midnight on May 9, the armed group enforced a self-declared “armed strike” throughout the nation’s northwest in response to the extradition to the United States of its detained former chief Dairo Antonio Usuga, often known as Otoniel.

The Gulf Clan took management of 11 of Colombia’s 32 departments over the four-day span. It imposed strict lockdowns, shuttered native companies, closed off roads, disrupted transportation hyperlinks, and warned residents to remain inside or danger being shot or having their vehicles burned.

Several cities ran out of fundamental provides similar to meals and fuel, whereas native hospitals confronted employees shortages. Elsewhere, households had been stranded at transport terminals, unable to get residence resulting from blocked roads, local media reported.

“You live with the concern that it could happen again tomorrow,” mentioned one other resident of Tierralta, Raul, who additionally requested to make use of a pseudonym due to safety considerations. “Because the Gulf Clan are showing that they have the power to create fear,” he advised Al Jazeera.

Accused drug trafficker and Gulf Clan chief ‘Otoniel’ was captured in October of final yr [File: Colombian President’s Office via AP Photo]

Hundreds of rights violations

The Gulf Clan’s armed strike passed off three weeks earlier than Colombians will vote for their next president, elevating considerations about the potential for repeated violence because the inhabitants heads to the polls on May 29.

“The government response to this event leaves people more dissatisfied with their ability to express their political ideas or to participate in democracy. This event is very, very detrimental to the quality of democracy in Colombia and to the local perceptions of security,” mentioned Sergio Guzman, director of the Colombia Risk Analysis consultancy group.

During the course of the “strike”, the Gulf Clan dedicated at the least 309 acts of violence, in keeping with the Special Jurisdiction of Peace (JEP) tribunal, which additionally registered the compelled closure of 26 roads, the destruction of at the least 118 autos and the disruption of 54 transport terminals.

A complete of 178 totally different municipalities within the nation had been beneath Gulf Clan management, with 138 of them beneath strict lockdown guidelines.

“They wanted to demonstrate their military strength to show that in many areas of the country they are the de facto authority and not the state,” mentioned a JEP consultant, who spoke to Al Jazeera on situation of anonymity so as to converse freely.

The JEP was fashioned within the wake of a 2016 peace deal between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group and the federal government, with a mandate to research, prosecute and punish these answerable for essentially the most critical human rights violations.

Twenty-four civilians had been killed in the course of the “strike”, the JEP additionally mentioned, and an extra 15 tried murders had been recorded. The Ministry of Defence reported six deaths, whereas NGO Indepaz recorded 18 over the course of the strike.

The JEP official advised Al Jazeera that three social leaders – a time period utilized in Colombia to explain activists, neighborhood representatives and rights defenders – had been amongst these killed.

‘Robust failure’

The Colombian authorities hailed Otoniel’s seize in October of final yr and subsequent extradition to the US this month as a hit – and a definitive blow to the Gulf Glan’s operations.

However, final week’s armed strike proved the group, which native NGO Pares has mentioned counts as many as 3,260 members, is not at all on shaky floor, analysts mentioned.

Since the 2016 peace settlement beneath which the FARC demobilised, armed teams such because the Gulf Clan have taken benefit of the ability vacuum in a lot of Colombia’s rural areas. The Gulf Clan operates clandestinely in roughly 109 municipalities throughout the nation, in keeping with rights group Indepaz, however most predominantly within the north. It controls quite a few drug trafficking routes and cocaine processing labs, and makes use of violence to extort and intimidate populations.

“This event underscores how much the government underestimated the nature of the [Gulf Clan’s] threat. This is very complicated for the government to somehow spin this towards anything but a robust failure of their security strategy,” Guzman advised Al Jazeera.

Despite the strike being introduced early on May 4, no navy response from the federal government was seen till May 7, when troops had been deployed to the affected Bolivar, Sucre, Cordoba and Antioquia areas to accompany autos and safe the roads. According to Ministry of Defence figures, greater than 19,000 troops had been deployed throughout the realm.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque mentioned the Gulf Clan carried out ‘cowardly attacks’ [File: Nathalia Angarita/Reuters]

“They seek to generate intimidation through isolated events and cowardly attacks, which they seek to maximise online and in the media,” President Ivan Duque advised reporters final Saturday. “They are desperately trying to show a strength that they do not have.”

But Guzman mentioned the Gulf Clan will “likely be emboldened by the lack of confrontation with the military”.

“The government doesn’t want to contribute to the ‘we are back to war’ narrative, so escalating the situation could not just have very significant collateral damage concerns, but could also subtract significantly from the government’s narrative that they’re keeping order in the country,” he mentioned.

“The Gulf Clan just ripped a hole through the narrative by making it difficult for the government to assert its authority over one-third of its territory.”

Colombia’s Defence Ministry didn’t instantly reply to Al Jazeera’s request for remark.

Meanwhile, the JEP consultant described the federal government’s response as “not very efficient” whereas residents subjected to the 4 days beneath Gulf Clan management had been equally vital, saying they felt deserted.

“The state demonstrated that it is a weak institution that does not have the capacity to confront an armed group that has proven to have control of national territory and a great strength at the national level,” mentioned Jose David Ortega, a resident and human rights defender within the metropolis of Monteria, which was besieged by the group.

Raul, the Tierralta resident, added, “What hurts the most is that the state never came out to defend the rights of its citizens.”