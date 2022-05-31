Black Immigrant Daily News

A leftist former insurgent fighter has come out on high within the first spherical of Colombia’s presidential election and is about to face a populist businessman in a second spherical showdown on June 19.

Gustavo Petro, a 62-year-old former member of the M-19 guerrilla motion, had 40.3 % of votes, workplace tallies confirmed, with 99.9 % of poll bins counted on Sunday.

Rodolfo Hernandez, a septuagenarian actual property tycoon whose spot within the runoff contest got here as a shock, gained 28.1 %.

Surveys forward of the primary spherical confirmed Hernandez – who now has the help of third place candidate Federico Gutierrez and certain a lot of his supporters – would lag just some factors behind Petro in a runoff vote.

Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, has persistently led opinion polls on guarantees to redistribute pensions, provide free public college and start to alter what he says are centuries of profound inequality.

“What’s not in doubt today is change,” Petro instructed cheering supporters in central Bogota. “Now it’s about seeing what we will do with Colombia, what Colombian society wants for its own country.”

Rodolfo Hernandez, the presidential candidate with the Anti-corruption Governors League, exhibits his poll earlier than voting in presidential elections in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022 [Mauricio Pinzon/ AP]

Petro has promised to completely implement a 2016 peace cope with the FARC rebels and search peace talks with the still-active ELN rebels, in addition to halt all new oil and fuel improvement.

“People are showing they are tired of the same thing, that they want a change,” mentioned sound engineer Cristian Riano, 35, earlier than listening to Petro’s speech.

That sentiment was backed by Daniela Cuellar, senior guide at FTI Consulting in Bogota, who mentioned Colombians’ thirst for one thing totally different was clearly demonstrated now the 2 candidates promising change had been heading to the runoff. “This election is not about Petro, or a move to the left,” she instructed the Reuters information company. “This is about the Colombian population being tired of the traditional political class and are seeking a better life.”

Petro, for whom youth are a significant demographic, has rejected oft-repeated accusations he’ll mimic the insurance policies of deceased former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro. He says it’s his opponents – who he accuses of constructing the nation reliant on oil earnings and brutality in the direction of anti-government protesters – who most bear a resemblance to the Venezuelan leaders.

Hernandez rose within the polls solely within the final two weeks, boosted by his vibrant social media presence, particularly on the TikTok app. The former mayor of the north-central metropolis of Bucaramanga has promised to “clean” the nation of corruption and to donate his wage.

“Now, we enter the second period, and these next few days will be decisive in determining the future of the country,” Hernandez mentioned in a livestream after early outcomes confirmed he superior to the runoff.

He mentioned he stays agency on his dedication to finish “corruption as a system of government”.

Despite Hernandez’s rhetoric, he’s dealing with a corruption investigation by the legal professional basic’s workplace over allegations he intervened in a trash assortment tender when he was mayor, to learn an organization his son had lobbied for.

Hernandez denies the accusations and insists they’re designed to derail his presidential bid.

Supporters mentioned his anti-corruption concepts had been extra vital than the investigation in opposition to him.

“I think he’s a new person, a person for change,” Miguel Ciendua, 49, a karate teacher in central Fusagasuga, instructed Reuters. “Getting out of corruption will improve everything else.”

Petro’s important rival for many of the marketing campaign was Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who was seen because the continuity candidate and ran on a pro-business, financial development platform.

Gutierrez, who struggled to push again on accusations he’s an ideological successor to unpopular President Ivan Duque, instructed supporters he would again Hernandez within the June runoff.

“Knowing that our position is decisive for the future of Colombia, we have made a decision … we do not want to lose the country,” Gutierrez mentioned, including that he would help Hernandez as a result of he doesn’t need to put Colombia “at risk”.

The turn-out in Sunday’s election was 21 million individuals, out of 39 million eligible voters. It was related in proportion phrases to the primary spherical of voting in 2018, with about 54 % of eligible voters taking part.

Colombia’s subsequent president faces complicated challenges, together with these to do with the economic system, safety and corruption.

The COVID-19 pandemic set again the nation’s anti-poverty efforts by at the very least a decade. Official figures present that 39 % of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on lower than $89 a month final 12 months, which is a slight enchancment from 42.5 % in 2020.

Last month, inflation reached its highest degree in 20 years. Duque’s administration mentioned April’s 9.2 % fee was a part of a worldwide inflationary phenomenon, however the argument did nothing to tame discontent over rising meals costs.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross final 12 months concluded Colombia reached its highest degree of violence within the final 5 years. Although the peace settlement with the FARC has been applied, the territories and drug-trafficking routes that it as soon as managed are in dispute between different armed teams such because the National Liberation Army — or ELN, a guerrilla based within the Nineteen Sixties — FARC dissidents, and the Gulf Clan cartel.

Duque’s successor should determine whether or not to renew peace talks with the ELN, which he suspended in 2019 after an assault that killed greater than 20 individuals.