Black Immigrant Daily News

Cubans awoke to large blackouts Tuesday morning with 40 % of the nation’s principal gas storage facility destroyed by what officers mentioned was the worst fire in its historical past.

Reuters witnesses reported the raging flames that ravaged a four-tank section of the Matanzas supertanker port since Friday had died down and the towering plumes of thick black smoke nonetheless streaming from the world appeared tinted grey.

Matanzas is Cuba’s largest port for receiving crude oil and gas imports. Cuban heavy crude, in addition to gas oil and diesel saved in Matanzas, are primarily used to generate electrical energy on the island.

The communist-run nation, below heavy US sanctions, is all however bankrupt. Frequent blackouts and shortages of petrol and different commodities already had created a tense scenario with scattered native protests following final summer season’s historic unrest in July.

Lightning struck one gas storage tank Friday night. The hearth unfold to a second by Sunday and round daybreak Monday enveloped a third tank that firefighters had tried to chill. It later engulfed the four-tank space, accompanied by enormous explosions and regardless of efforts by native firefighters supported by greater than 100 Mexican and Venezuelan reinforcements.

Officials haven’t mentioned how a lot gas has been misplaced within the hearth which destroyed all 4 tanks.

The first tank that caught hearth was at 50 % capability and contained practically 25,000cu metres (883,000cu toes) of gas. The second tank was full.

Authorities acknowledged that no oil had contaminated the close by Matanzas Bay. Still, they warned residents as distant as Havana to put on face masks and keep away from acid rain as a result of large plume of smoke the hearth has generated.

Officials have warned that the cloud incorporates sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and different toxic substances. The plumes will be seen from Havana, greater than 100 kilometres (65 miles) away.

Firefighters transfer in a truck contained in the Matanzas supertanker base to douse a hearth that began throughout a thunderstorm, in Matanzas, Cuba [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

One firefighter died and 14 went lacking on Saturday when the second tank blew up, authorities mentioned on Tuesday, correcting an earlier determine of 16 lacking.

Mario Sabines, governor of the Matanzas province, mentioned the flames unfold like an “Olympic torch” from one tank to the subsequent, turning every right into a “caldron”.

On Tuesday morning, extra helicopters joined the hassle to place out the hearth, together with a fireboat despatched by Mexico.

Daniel Chavez, deputy chief of the forces making an attempt to douse the flames, advised native media, “We see a change in smoke colour … It seems to be a different day and we are taking advantage of the morning when the sun is not so strong because it is a factor that has an impact.”

The governments of Mexico and Venezuela have despatched particular groups to assist extinguish the hearth, with water cannon, planes and helicopters combating the hearth from a number of instructions as army constructions specialists erected obstacles to comprise oil spills.

The blaze got here as Cuba struggles by way of a deep financial disaster and faces frequent energy outages amid a sweltering summer season, points that helped unleashed unprecedented antigovernment protests final 12 months. Officials haven’t offered a preliminary estimate of damages.