Black Immigrant Daily News

El Salvador’s Congress has accepted a request by President Nayib Bukele to criminalise gang-related messages within the media, together with information retailers, in a step to manage the rising instances of homicides within the Latin American nation.

The transfer on Tuesday, which incorporates 10 to 15-year sentences for offenders, comes amid a authorities crackdown on gangs that has led to one of many world’s highest homicide charges. The crackdown, which included Bukele invoking emergency powers to droop some constitutional rights in February, has led to considerations over human rights abuses.

“When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they prohibited by law all Nazi symbology, as well as messages, apologies and everything aimed at promoting Nazism,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. “Now we will do the same with gangs.”

The reform to the penal code applies to those that “reproduce and transmit messages or communications originating or allegedly originating from said criminal groups that could generate anxiety and panic among the general population”.

The measure additionally targets those that “mark” their territories with acronyms, referring to a typical apply gang members use to threaten those that report them to authorities.

The new coverage was shortly met with “concern” from El Salvador’s journalists’ affiliation over what they known as a “clear attempt at censorship”.

In an announcement, the group refered to the measure as a “gag” reform, saying it “threatens with imprisonment the media and journalists who report on a reality that the current administration … seeks to hide.”

They known as the measure a “new tool to criminalise journalistic work”.

El Salvador declared a state of emergency on March 27 following three days of intense violence through which the federal government registered 87 murders, 62 of these occurring in only a single day.

In the times since, Salvadoran authorities have arrested 6,312 alleged gang members.

Last week, Congress elevated the utmost jail sentence for being a gang member from 9 to 45 years. The authorities additionally raised most jail sentences for kids and can permit youngsters to be tried as adults for probably the most critical offences, and serve their sentences in grownup prisons somewhat than juvenile detention services.

On Tuesday, the workplace of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern in regards to the authorities’s strategy, citing “alleged cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment”.

“In addition to the state of emergency, we are deeply concerned about certain amendments to criminal law and criminal procedure,” stated the workplace’s spokeswoman Liz Throssell.