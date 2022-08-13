Black Immigrant Daily News

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has named new commanders for the navy and the police, saying he selected the officers as a result of they haven’t been accused of corruption or human rights violations.

Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) insurgent group additionally took steps on Friday to restart peace talks.

Colombia’s safety forces have an extended historical past of corruption scandals and human rights abuses dedicated throughout the nation’s almost six a long time of battle.

“The concept of human security means that success lies not in the number of dead, but in substantially reducing deaths, massacres and increasing substantially people’s liberties and rights,” Petro advised a information convention on Friday to call his new officers.

Petro mentioned his standards for choosing the brand new commanders have been “zero corruption, zero violation of fundamental rights”.

Enemy death tolls would stop to be a cause for the promotion of safety personnel, he added.

Petro, a critic of Colombia’s navy institution and former member of the M-19 armed group, promised throughout his election marketing campaign profound adjustments to the nation’s safety forces and he urged the brand new officers to guard life.

General Helder Fernan Giraldo was named commander of the armed forces, General Luis Mauricio Ospina is to direct the military and Vice Admiral Francisco Hernando Cubides will head the navy. General Luis Carlos Cordoba will direct the air drive and General Henry Armando Sanabria the nationwide police.

Armed conflict has plagued Colombia for nearly 60 years, inflicting about 450,000 deaths between 1985 and 2018 alone.

Colombia’s nationwide peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, mentioned on Friday that the federal government would take the required “judicial and political steps” to make peace talks potential with ELN after a gathering between the representatives of either side in Havana, Cuba.

Observers think about it probably that these steps will embrace lifting arrest warrants for ELN negotiators who’re presently residing in exile in Cuba.

“We believe that the ELN has the same desire for peace as the Colombian government,” Rueda mentioned in an announcement. “And hope that they are listening to the many voices in different territories who are seeking a peaceful solution to this armed conflict.”

Peace talks between Colombia’s earlier authorities and the ELN have been terminated in 2019 after the rebels set off a automobile bomb at a police academy in Bogota and killed greater than 20 cadets.

Following that incident, Colombian authorities issued arrest warrants for ELN leaders who have been in Cuba for peace negotiations. But Cuba refused to extradite them, arguing that doing so would compromise its standing as a impartial nation within the battle and break with diplomatic protocols.

The United States responded by inserting Cuba on its record of state sponsors of terrorism.

Petro has mentioned he desires to start out peace talks with the nation’s remaining armed teams to cut back violence in rural areas and convey lasting peace to the nation of fifty million folks.

A 2016 peace deal between the federal government and the nation’s largest insurgent group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), helped cut back kidnappings, homicides and compelled displacement.

But violence has picked up in some components of the nation as FARC holdouts, drug trafficking teams and the ELN struggle over cocaine smuggling routes, unlawful mines and different assets that have been deserted by the FARC.

The ELN has an estimated 2,500 fighters in Colombia. It additionally runs drug trafficking routes, extortion rackets and unlawful mines in neighbouring Venezuela.

In July, prison teams staged virtually 90 assaults on the police and navy, killing 13 law enforcement officials, in accordance with CERAC, a think-tank that screens violence in Colombia. That made it one of the crucial harmful months for Colombia’s armed forces prior to now 20 years.