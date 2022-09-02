Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica has appointed a “special fact-finding team” to analyze the working circumstances of Jamaicans employed on Canadian farms, after staff within the province of Ontario mentioned final month that they confronted “exploitation at a seismic level“.

In a press release shared on social media on Thursday, Jamaica’s Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda mentioned a six-person workforce would “travel to Canada to observe operations and speak with workers on the farms, and provide a report to the Minister”.

The temporary assertion didn’t present any further data, equivalent to which farms the workforce members will go to or when the journey to Canada would happen. “Further details will follow,” it mentioned.

A bunch of Jamaican farmworkers despatched a letter to Samuda in August denouncing their remedy on two Ontario farms, which they likened to “systematic slavery”.

The staff, who weren’t named for concern of retribution, mentioned they have been in Canada beneath the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), a decades-old scheme that permits Canadian employers to rent non permanent migrant staff from Mexico and 11 nations within the Caribbean to fill gaps within the nation’s agricultural labour market.

Foreign staff dropped at Canada by way of SAWP can have jobs for as much as eight months within the 12 months, and many individuals have been coming to the nation for many years beneath the programme.

“As it currently stands, [SAWP] is systematic slavery,” the farmworkers mentioned of their letter, which got here simply days earlier than the Samuda got here to Canada himself to tour farms using staff from Jamaica.

“We work for eight months on minimum wage and can’t survive for the four months back home. The SAWP is exploitation at a seismic level. Employers treat us like we don’t have any feelings, like we’re not human beings. We are robots to them. They don’t care about us.”

But after his journey to Canada, Samuda mentioned in a statement sent to Al Jazeera final week that he noticed “no evidence of mistreatment” on the Ontario farms he visited.

“We observed no evidence of mistreatment,” Samuda mentioned, stressing that SAWP is “absolutely essential to thousands of Jamaican families, many rural communities, and the entire [country of] Jamaica”.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 overseas agricultural labourers come to Canada yearly on non permanent work permits. They work in numerous roles, from the planting and harvesting of vegatables and fruits, to meat processing.

But for years, human rights teams have reported a range of issues with SAWP and different migrant labour programmes. Advocates have mentioned a serious downside is that non permanent overseas staff are tied to their Canadian employers, which implies they’re successfully not allowed to work for anybody else.

Foreign staff have reported dwelling in crowded, substandard housing, and plenty of mentioned they concern retribution – equivalent to being deported or barred from coming again to Canada for the subsequent season – in the event that they increase considerations with their bosses.

In a press release on Thursday, the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, an advocacy group that the Jamaican farmworkers are members of, mentioned the employees “are ready to discuss the letter” despatched to Samuda final month.

The group mentioned the employees are additionally prepared to carry talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser to reiterate their name for everlasting residency for all non permanent overseas staff, refugees, college students, undocumented folks and others in Canada.

The staff and their supporters have mentioned permanent immigration status is the easiest way to assist assure that their rights will likely be protected.

Asked if Ottawa deliberate to present non permanent migrant farmworkers a path to everlasting residency, a spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) informed Al Jazeera final month that the federal government is exploring methods to assist overseas nationals transition from non permanent to everlasting standing.