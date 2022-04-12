Black Immigrant Daily News – Pregnant Caribbean Star Rihanna Graces Vogue

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 12, 2022: Caribbean star Rihanna is resplendent and really pregnant as the quilt of Vogue Magazine’s May version.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer, actress and entrepreneur talks about her relationship withher associate A$AP Rocky, 33, getting pregnant, her mom’s response to A$AP and her concern about post-partum melancholy.

She even mentioned being pregnant cravings. “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever,” she informed the journal with a giggle.

Rihanna Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022. Rihanna Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022. Rihanna Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022. Rihanna Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022. Rihanna Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2022.

Tangerines are additionally one thing she says she eats by the dozen, sprinkled with salt. “It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she is quoted as saying. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Rihanna additionally zoned in on her non-maternity type since asserting her being pregnant and daring to bar her child bump publicly.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she informed the journal. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

When it involves the precise act of giving delivery, she disclosed she is a bit apprehensive.

And what frightens her probably the most is Postpartum melancholy.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me,” Rihanna informed author Chioma Nnadi.

Read the total story HERE