Black Immigrant Daily News

Officials within the Dominican Republic have confirmed that a big cruise ship had run aground off the Caribbean island nation’s north coast shortly after leaving the port of Puerto Plata.

According to native media, the ship is the Norwegian Escape, with some 3,000 vacationers and 1,600 crew on board.

“For the moment, there is no risk for passengers or crew members,” Vice Admiral Ramon Gustavo Betances Hernandez informed the media on Monday, including that the ship had run aground because of “strong 30 knot winds.”

“The tide in this area rises about 1 metre (3 feet) at four in the morning (08:00 GMT). We think that with the high tide, we can get the boat out of its current position,” the vice-admiral mentioned, noting that tugs had already been working in useless to free the vessel.

He mentioned that further tugs would quickly be arriving to assist in the trouble.

The Norwegian Escape was on its strategy to the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands, earlier than making its strategy to the Bahamas, based on native media.

(Translation: Cruise ship stays aground in Taino Baym, Puerto Plata; representatives from totally different authorities authorities have been on the website with the goal of working with the crew and for the ship, Norwegian Escape, to proceed on its course)

Passengers posted footage of the incident on social media, displaying tug boats alongside the ship. There had been no reviews of harm.

According to the US-based Norwegian Cruise Line’s web site, the Norwegian Escape is sort of 326 metres lengthy (1,070 toes) and weighs 165,000 tonnes.

It can accommodate as many as 4,200 passengers and 1,700 crew members.

The ship, certainly one of NCL’s greatest, was inbuilt Germany and delivered in 2015.