Black market for medicines emerging in Russia amid shortage: Regulator

Russia’s well being watchdog on Wednesday raised issues over the web re-selling of pharmaceutical medication after some offered out as folks worry shortages and value hikes resulting from Western sanctions.

While worldwide sanctions don’t embody imported medicines, media studies have warned that Russian pharmaceutical corporations may very well be left with out the required uncooked supplies and elements.

State well being regulator Roszdravnadzor mentioned in an announcement Wednesday it was “noting instances of individuals actively re-selling drugs via social networks and marketplaces.”

It warned that in such instances a purchaser can’t be positive of the standard of the bought product, which might result in “unpredictable tragic consequences.”

Russia’s well being ministry mentioned final week that there have been shortages of sure medication, linking this to panic shopping for and urging folks to chorus from buying additional provides.

The regulator didn’t point out shortages or give any particulars on measures to be taken to curb the re-selling of medication, which it mentioned was “in violation of the law.”

