Black Sea balancing act: Turkey’s Erdoğan treads a fine line on Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are unusual bedfellows — typically shut strategic companions, however typically bitter regional adversaries.

For now, the Turkish chief is casting himself as a intermediary, and he visited the Dolmabahçe Palace on the Bosphorus waterfront final week to personally welcome Ukrainian and Russian negotiators gathering for peace talks.

In assuming this function, Erdoğan is treading a delicate tightrope. The relationship between Turkey and Russia is profoundly advanced and is steeped in historical past. It’s a relationship that’s been haunted by tensions over Crimean Tatars, vitality dependence and wars in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya. Only lately, Turkey has shot down a Russian warplane, Russian airstrikes in Syria have killed 33 Turkish troops and Moscow’s ambassador to Ankara has been assassinated.

A NATO member, Turkey has unabashedly labelled the battle in Ukraine a “war,” has blocked Russian warships from the Black Sea and has offered devastatingly efficient Bayraktar drones to Ukrainian forces, a lot to Moscow’s outrage. On the opposite hand, Ankara has additionally aggravated Kyiv by refusing to sanction Russia, with presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın saying the world can not afford “to burn bridges with Russia.”

“It’s quite different from other NATO allies,” mentioned Steven Cook, a senior fellow on the Council on Foreign Relations and skilled on Turkish politics. “The Turks are really trying to position themselves in a way where they support Ukrainian sovereignty but also want to use their good offices in both places to try to mediate.”

“Over the course of the last 10 years, the Turks had really chafed at their relationship with the U.S. — they’ve been very dissatisfied with it,” he mentioned, including that Russia now presents an excellent different. “They have a fairly good working relationship.”

Here are seven key elements which have solid Ankara-Moscow relations over the previous 10 years.

1. The private contact

The relationship between Putin and Erdoğan shifted from enmity to comradeship because of a coup try towards Erdoğan in 2016.

The two had maintained cordial ties till November 2015, when a Turkish F-16 downed a Russian bomber over the Syrian-Turkish border. Putin furiously denounced the incident as a “stab in the back.” Through a 10-month standoff, Moscow imposed financial sanctions, together with exhortations from Moscow that its residents ought to keep away from touring to Turkey, which depends closely on Russian vacationers. This in the end pressured Erdoğan to apologize to Putin.

But it was the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that might convey the 2 nearer than ever earlier than.

“While [former U.S. President Barack] Obama and his European counterparts sat on a fence, Putin immediately became his savior and promised him all the support he could give,” mentioned Kemal Kirişci, a professor and senior fellow on the Brookings Institute. “And there were always rumors that it was the Russians that had warned Erdoğan.” It isn’t for no cause that the Turkish president selected St. Petersburg as his first post-coup foreign trip, and never Brussels or Washington.

“His relationship with the West went from bad to worse,” Kirişci mentioned, “and autocrats are very good at coming together.”

In truth, this glue binding the 2 leaders collectively was so robust that consultants say it helped overcome occasions that might usually destroy a bilateral relationship, together with Russia’s ambassador to Turkey being shot lifeless by an off-duty policeman in Ankara in 2016 — throughout a interval of feverish tensions over Russia’s involvement within the Syria struggle — and dozens of Turkish troops being killed by Russian airstrikes in Syria in 2020.

2. Tatars in Crimea

Crimean Tatars are additionally a recurring thorn within the aspect of Moscow and Ankara.

Turkey has historic ties to the Crimean Tatars, a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to the peninsula, the place 300,000 of them reside at present. On Joseph Stalin’s orders in 1944, greater than 200,000 Tatars have been forcefully deported to Central Asia, the place as much as half died. In 1989, they have been lastly allowed to return.

Given their ethnic bond and the Tatars’ massive diaspora in Turkey, Erdoğan usually rushes to their protection. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 — which revived the group’s fears from Soviet occasions — proved a very troublesome second for Turkey.

Ankara instantly got here out towards the annexation, maintained contact with the group’s leaders there, funded a brand new Tatar Center in Kyiv, and quietly negotiated the discharge of two Tatar politicians from jail. Erdoğan additionally promised in 2014 he had received assurances from Putin that they might be protected.

Kirişci argues this assist is a part of a really home — and electoral — calculus for Erdoğan.

“It has more to do with domestic politics in Turkey,” he mentioned. “Every single vote counts for Erdoğan, whose popularity has been diminishing as economic problems continue to pile up.”

“He is in alliance with an extremist Turkish nationalist party to perpetuate his rule [and] for them, the Tatars are very important,” he added, arguing that nationwide elections in 2023 are weighing closely on Erdoğan’s thoughts.

3. Black Sea Security

In the Black Sea, Russian-Turkish cooperation has progressively elevated after recovering from the excessive level of tensions in 2016.

Turkey controls access to the Black Sea by the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, however underneath the phrases of the 1936 Montreux Convention, it should assure “complete freedom” to civilian ships passing by — and is barely allowed to dam navy ships in occasions of struggle.

The two governments’ Black Sea relations have largely mirrored the trajectory of their wider relationship. In 2016, as tensions between the 2 nations escalated, largely attributable to their opposing positions on Syria, Erdoğan demanded a higher NATO presence within the sea.

“The Black Sea has almost become a Russian lake,” he lamented again in May 2016, whereas advocating for a joint Bulgarian-Romanian-Turkish fleet to maneuver into the realm.

But as relations with Russia warmed post-coup, and Turkey turned away from the U.S., the 2 started cooperating within the Black Sea. In 2017, Ankara sent a number of naval vessels to Moscow’s Novorossiysk base for casual workout routines, which have been later followed by extra formal joint drills.

Amid battle in Ukraine, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on February 28 the straits could be blocked to warships. But as Cook factors out, these returning to Russia can nonetheless return residence.

“Now the question is: Who gets to determine whether that claim is legitimate or not? Is it just taken on face value that the Russians are telling the truth?” he mentioned.

4. Nagorno-Karabakh

Meanwhile, within the South Caucasus, Russia and Turkey are instantly at odds with one another, placing strain on their alliance.

In the long-standing rivalry between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh — a breakaway territory backed by Armenia however acknowledged internationally as Azeri — Moscow and Ankara again completely different sides.

Azerbaijan is Turkey’s closest worldwide ally, and Ankara has lengthy provided Baku with the identical Bayraktar drones it sells to Ukraine. Similarly, Russia has deep ties with Armenia, and each nations share an air protection system and membership of the Moscow-backed Collective Security Treaty Organization navy alliance.

Even if Ankara is now normalizing relations with Yerevan and Moscow lately agreed to intensify cooperation with Baku, they’re pressured to defend their historic companions as soon as tensions erupt.

When violence surged in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2016, the 2 exchanged barbs, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling Turkish rhetoric “unacceptable.” But when full-blown struggle broke out over the territory in November 2020, the criticism was more muted, as Russia stepped in as a mediator and secured a cease-fire, whereas permitting Azerbaijan to maintain its territorial positive factors.

“Even though they were on opposite ends of the conflict and Turkish-backed forces got the better of Russian-backed ones … they have found a way to guarantee a cease-fire remains,” mentioned Cook from the CFR.

“The two leaders have been able to compartmentalize those differences and not let the relationship blow up.”

5. Syria and the Kurdish query

Syria is yet one more entrance the place Russia and Turkey ran headlong into one another, solely to fall again into cooperation regardless of remaining on opposing sides.

After the outbreak of the Syrian civil struggle, the battle rapidly unfold to Turkey’s southeast border, stoking authorities fears of an autonomous Syrian Kurdish area on its frontier, in addition to a stream of refugees into Turkey. With Russia formally stepping in to assist the regime of Bashar al-Assad as a longtime ally in 2015, Russian assaults on the opposition started, placing Putin and Erdoğan on rival frontlines.

Tensions peaked that very same yr, with Turkey downing a Russian warplane that entered its airspace. Russia went on to limit commerce and journey, with Putin accusing Ankara of supporting the Islamic State, and opened a consultant workplace for Syrian Kurds in Moscow.

But as soon as Erdoğan issued his apology, the 2 sides started cooperating.

After agreeing to a de-escalation zone in Idlib in 2018, Russia selected to not intervene in Turkey’s navy offensive and eventual incursion into Syria towards Kurdish fighters. And although the scenario intensified as soon as extra after the 33 Turkish troopers have been killed in airstrikes over Idlib the next yr, the pair in the end got here to an settlement but once more. A cease-fire backed by each got here into power in 2020 — regardless of Kurdish forces interesting to Russia for assist.

The deal enacted a safety hall and joint patrols, whereas Kurdish forces have been required to tug again and Turkey received the secure zone it wished. Though the fragile cease-fire is holding for now, Syria stays an ongoing strain level for Erdoğan.

6. Challenges in Libya

The conflict in Libya stretches again to the autumn of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In the following struggle, each Putin and Erdoğan elevated their involvement to turn out to be the battle’s two key gamers, whereas as soon as once more pushing clashing targets.

Moscow had lengthy backed Khalifa Haftar’s regime out of jap Libya, offering arms and navy gear, with Wagner mercenaries current on the bottom. Ankara, then again, sided with the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), sending arms, drones, navy advisers and Syrian mercenaries, which tipped the scales because the battle for Tripoli escalated.

In addition to rising geopolitical affect, each nations have hopes of financial positive factors from Libya, having misplaced profitable contracts earlier than the struggle. However, Erdoğan can also be aiming to safe Turkish pursuits within the jap Mediterranean, agreeing on a controversial deal with the GNA in 2019, drawing new maritime boundaries in waters wealthy in gasoline reserves close to Cyprus.

Despite supporting opposing factions, nevertheless, the leaders managed to come back to an understanding — simply as in Syria. Jointly calling for a cease-fire in 2020, they reaffirmed their “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.” Though this time, the settlement didn’t maintain.

7. Natural gasoline

Despite geopolitical strains, extremely vital vitality ties between Turkey and Russia have remained comparatively secure — although erratically balanced — since 2016.

Turkey has lengthy been a large market for Russia, instantly receiving gasoline through the BlueStream pipeline by the Black Sea since 2005. Today, it nonetheless imports 45 % of its pure gasoline from Russia, though this dependence is decreasing. Erdoğan and Putin have inked offers for the TurkStream pipeline undertaking and the Moscow-backed Akkuyu nuclear energy plant.

With objectives of changing into a transit hub and rising its vitality independence, nevertheless, Turkey has additionally been exploring its personal sources and introduced a natural gas discovery within the Black Sea in 2020. As an extension of its mavi vatan (blue homeland) rhetoric, the identical goals lie behind Erdoğan’s involvement in Libya and the deal drawn up for Turkey’s entry to the jap Mediterranean to create an unique financial zone.

While Turkey will proceed to purchase Russian oil and gasoline for now, according to Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Europe’s present efforts to scale back such exports after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could place Turkey entrance and middle of potential different provide routes — both from Azerbaijan, by the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, or Israel, with talks of a brand new pipeline on the desk after the EastMed Project fell through in January.