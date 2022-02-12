Blanchett wins first Goya gong

Cate Blanchett says she had been influenced by the work of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar whose first English-language film options the Australian actress.

“Pedro’s work has been a part of my psyche for a very long time,” the two-time Oscar winner mentioned forward of receiving the first-ever International Goya Award on Saturday.

“He’s an incredible screenwriter,” the Australian mentioned of the director, “He’s an auteur; his filmmaking is imbued into the scripts he writes.”

Blanchett is starring in Almodovar’s first English language function movie A Manual for Cleaning Women, an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s assortment of brief tales.

The actress informed reporters that the upcoming mission was distinctive because of the high quality of Berlin’s tales but additionally due to the nuances the Spanish director offers to addictive relationships and substance abuse.

The 52-year-old will add the primary International Goya to her record of awards which already options two Oscars, three Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and three Screen Actors Guild Awards amongst others.

When requested how she felt when she about her newest accolade, Blanchett mentioned: “I was blown away because Spanish cinema has been hugely influential on me.”

“It has been swirling in my creative mind for a long time,” the actress added.