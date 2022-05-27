Blanchfield returns to Wildcats on three-year deal

Perth Wildcats have taken one other step in securing the long run way forward for the roster by signing star shooter Todd Blanchfield to a three-year contract.

Blanchfield impressed in his first two seasons on the membership and his determination to re-sign for 3 years follows Bryce Cotton additionally re-committing for a similar time period.

His contract comes simply days after Kyle Zunic was upgraded to the principle roster on a two-year deal.

Vice-captain Mitch Norton nonetheless has two years to run on his contract.

Blanchfield stated he believed Perth was the right place for him to attain his basketball goals.

“I really enjoyed my last two years in Perth; everything from the community to the club. I’m excited to be back for three years and to look to build something with this group,” he stated.

“My main goal is to win a championship. I’d love to be able to get one under the belt before I retire, and Perth’s proven over the years that it’s the kind of environment we’re you’re able to do that.”

Camera Icon Todd Blanchfield will carry expertise and expertise to the Wildcats for one more three seasons. Credit: Paul Kane / Getty Images

Blanchfield struggled with a number of accidents all through final season, after initially damaging his knee in the course of the pre-season.

But he nonetheless averaged 10 factors and 4 rebounds per recreation.

Coach Scott Morrison is trying ahead to seeing a fully-fit Blanchfield subsequent season.

“Todd shoots the three-ball at a high percentage with a quick release, allowing us to utilise him both as a floor spacer and as a focal point of offensive actions,” he stated.

“Despite playing through a couple of nagging injuries this past season, Todd was able to record close to career-highs in both three-point percentage and rebounding while bringing an incredible amount of professionalism and experience.

“We are optimistic that with a healthy start to the season and contract stability, 2022/23 will be a career year for Todd.”