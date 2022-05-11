Blanket ban on display of old SA flag is ‘overbanning’ – AfriForum | News24

The battle over the previous orange, white and blue South African flag continues within the Bloemfontein High Court.

AfriForum is interesting the Equality Court’s ruling that the gratuitous displaying of the flag is hate speech.

They contend that the ruling doesn’t keep in mind showings of the flag that may not be thought-about illegal.

AfriForum is on Wednesday interesting the discovering that the gratuitous show of the previous South African flag is hate speech.

They really feel that the Equality Court’s order is simply too over-reaching.

Lawyer Mark Oppenheimer submitted that the ruling of 2019 doesn’t keep in mind conduct that’s not illegal.

He argued:

All public bans which do not meet the availability [of hate speech] is overbanning.

He gave the instance of protesters carrying the flag to show how hateful apartheid was, after which setting it alight as a type of protest.

“The flag can bear a certain meaning, but the context tells you whether it amounts to hate speech.”

Courts had already spoken out to say that there have been advantages available in permitting folks to specific their views in a method that prevented potential violence, Oppenheimer mentioned.

Free speech additionally offered clues to the temperature of society. He mentioned the National Party had banned free speech to manage folks, nevertheless it had “backfired spectacularly”.

He mentioned:

There are cases that clearly do not quantity to hate speech.

“Just because the flag has a particular dominant meaning, doesn’t mean that the display of that, endorses it.”

The attraction which is being heard within the Bloemfontein High Court, is being livestreamed by eNCA.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission took the case to the Equality Court, asking that the gratuitous show of the flag be stopped.

Handing down judgment in August 2019, Judge President Phineas dominated that the show of the previous flag gratuitously demeaned and dehumanised, primarily based on race and impaired dignity.

He discovered that the gratuitous show amounted to prohibited hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment.

AfriForum is fearful that it will have far-reaching penalties for freedom of speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation argued in 2019 that the show of the flag was an emblem of white supremacy, which was degrading and dehumanising to black folks.

Oppenheimer mentioned on Wednesday: “The system of apartheid invaded everyone’s dignity to different degrees. It’s an incredibly sinister system. And yes, in other words, the dominant meaning of the flag is that it represents that system.”

However, he argued, the flag may very well be used to denounce one other social gathering and accuse them of racism, or oppression, however it isn’t essentially an endorsement of apartheid.

The new South African flag was designed by a former State Herald, Fred Brownell, and was symbolically first raised on 27 April 1994.

The attraction continues.

