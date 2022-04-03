Blast at Baku club kills one, injures 31, gas leak suspected

An explosion struck a nightclub within the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fireplace early Sunday, killing one particular person and injuring 31, officers stated.

The explosion on the LocationBaku membership was believed to have been brought on by a gasoline leak however the investigation was ongoing, Interior Ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov advised The Associated Press.

The prosecutor normal’s workplace reported the one dying and stated 31 individuals suffered varied accidents. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov advised the AP that 24 individuals had been hospitalized, most of them with burns.

The emergency companies issued a press release saying firefighters had been referred to as to the membership in central Baku at 3 a.m. and extinguished the hearth earlier than it might unfold.

Video posted on social media confirmed dozens of individuals in a panic, a few of them injured, outdoors the membership, which appeared to have been closely broken by the explosion.

