Blast heard in Russian city of Belgorod: Witnesses

Two blasts had been heard within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod close to the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses informed Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of hanging a gas depot there.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The reason behind the blasts was not instantly clear. One witness stated the blasts had been so highly effective that they rattled the home windows of her residence in Belgorod.

The blasts come days after Russia’s protection ministry stated two Ukrainian helicopters struck a gas depot within the metropolis, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after getting into Russia at extraordinarily low altitude within the early hours of Friday.

The Kremlin stated the incident might undermine peace efforts, whereas a prime Ukrainian safety official denied accountability.

An area official from the area round Belgorod stated there had been a blast within the village of Tomarovka on Sunday however that nobody had been damage and no property broken.

“There was a bang, debris fell onto the ground,” Oleg Medvedev, head of the Yakovlevsky metropolis district outdoors Belgorod, wrote on the Telegram messenger software.

He didn’t elaborate on the character of the particles nor on the reason for the blast. It was unclear if the blast described by Medvedev was one of many blasts heard by the witnesses.

Read extra:

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia’s Belgorod: Regional governor

Top security official denies Ukraine carried out attack on Russian fuel depot

Ukraine says one killed in Russian strike on evacuation convoy