Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six

A blast ripped by a minivan within the western Afghan metropolis of Herat on Saturday, killing at the very least six folks, in keeping with officers, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari instructed Reuters that 9 folks had been injured. The reason for the blast was not clear.

A well being official in Herat, who requested to not be named, stated an explosion hit a small van used for public transport simply after 1800 native time and that three of the injured had been in critical situation.