Blast hurts Russia-backed mayor in Ukraine

The Russian-appointed head of the occupied Ukrainian city subsequent to Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant has been injured in an explosion, a Ukrainian official and a Russian information company say.

Andrei Shevchuk, who was appointed mayor of Enerhodar following the Russian military’s occupation of the city, was in intensive care following the assault, Russia’s RIA information company reported, citing a supply within the emergency companies.

“We have accurate confirmation that during the explosion the self-proclaimed head of the ‘people’s administration’ Shevchuk and his bodyguards were injured,” Dmytro Orlov, who Ukraine recognises as mayor of the city stated in a submit on the Telegram messaging app.

Enerhodar is a city with a pre-war inhabitants of greater than 50,000.

Many residents work on the two energy crops positioned subsequent to the city, one in all which is the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the most important nuclear energy station in Europe.

Ukraine has beforehand complained that Russia’s occupation of the plant raises the chance of a nuclear catastrophe.

Reuters was not in a position to independently affirm the assault.

Ukraine final week stated it had attacked an armoured practice carrying Russian troops within the occupied southern Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol.