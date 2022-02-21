Blast In Election-Bound Manipur, 2 Security Personnel Injured

Manipur IED blast: The incident was reported round 8 pm in Kakching district. (Representational)

Imphal/New Delhi:

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been injured in an improvised explosive machine (IED) blast in poll-bound Manipur on Sunday, officers stated.

The incident was reported round 8 pm within the Wangoo Tera space of Kakching district, about 45 kms from state capital Imphal.

Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar have been injured within the blast, they stated. An ITBP get together together with a state police personnel have been conducting an space domination patrol when the blast befell, they stated.

The troops have been a part of the ‘E’ firm of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for ballot duties within the state. The injured troops are said to be out of hazard and have been admitted to the Kakching civil hospital.

Assembly elections within the northeastern state can be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes can be held on March 10.