Blast in northern Afghan city kills or wounds 20 people: Commander

A blast tore via a mosque within the northern Afghan metropolis of Kunduz, inflicting at the least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province stated on Friday.

Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, advised Reuters 20 folks had been killed or wounded within the blast on a Sunni mosque.

It was not clear who was behind the explosion which got here after a number of blasts claimed by ISIS rocked Afghanistan, together with one in Kunduz and one other on a Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the day past.

Developing