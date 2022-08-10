World
Blast near Afghan border kills four Pakistan soldiers – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: At least 4 troopers had been killed and 7 others injured in a suicide blast on a army convoy in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army’s media wing mentioned on Tuesday.
The strike got here hours after three high commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a conglomerate of militant teams — had been killed after their automobile struck a roadside landmine in jap Afghanistan. The TTP has usually blamed Pakistani forces for assaults on its militants.
The Pakistani convoy was travelling from Mirali to Miramshah — the district headquarters of North Waziristan — when the suicide bomber appeared on a motorbike and blew himself up close to one of many automobiles within the Patasi Ada space, in accordance with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media arm.
The injured included three troopers and 4 civilians travelling within the convoy.
“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR mentioned and warned that the sacrifices of the “brave soldiers” is not going to go in useless.
“Security agencies are investigating to find out (details) about the suicide bomber and his facilitators,” the ISPR added.
Attacks on safety forces and clashes with suspected terrorists have grown frequent in North Waziristan in latest months. On July 4, at the least 10 troopers had been injured when a suicide bomber attacked their entourage. On May 30, a bike-borne suicide bomber attacked a convoy within the Razmak space, injuring two troopers and two kids.
