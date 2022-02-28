Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv: Ukraine govt, military 

Blasts had been heard within the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and within the main metropolis of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection mentioned.

Kyiv had been quiet for a number of hours previous to that, it mentioned in a short assertion on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate assertion, the company mentioned a residential constructing within the metropolis of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fireplace after being struck by a missile.

Another northern Ukrainian metropolis, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles in a single day, Ukrainian Ground Forces command mentioned on Facebook.

