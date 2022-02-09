Blaze after drunken lorry driver jumps red light and crashes into cars

Three individuals have been injured after a drunken truck driver crashed into dozens of autos in southern Germany.

Police say the lorry hit one other automobile after ignoring a pink gentle city of Fürth, simply exterior Nuremberg on Tuesday night, earlier than ramming into a number of parked automobiles.

Three individuals have been barely injured whereas a minimum of 31 automobiles have been broken, authorities say.

The collisions brought on a number of automobiles, the facade of a home and the truck itself to catch hearth. The home was evacuated.

The driver, a 50-year-old with no everlasting residence in Germany, was arrested on the scene.

A breath check confirmed that he was a number of instances above the authorized alcohol restrict for driving, police mentioned.

The truck driver, the driving force of the automobile he collided with on the pink gentle and a passerby have been barely injured.

“When you look at the length of the crash site and the number of vehicles involved, the length of the pavement, it’s really lucky that there were no pedestrians affected or seriously injured,” mentioned Christian Rieck, a spokesman for Fürth hearth division.