Blaze tears through iconic brewery

A blaze has erupted at a well-liked Sydney brewery, with swarms of police and firefighters evacuating employees and patrons.

A serious fireplace has damaged out on the Mountain Goat Brewery in Sydney.

The blaze erupted on King Street within the coronary heart of Newtown’s leisure district on Tuesday.

Three fireplace vans have been despatched to sort out the blaze within the brewery’s exhaust system.

At least 10 individuals have been evacuated from the venue as the hearth took maintain.

Crews have been in a position to include the blaze however struggled to achieve entry to the roof space to substantiate whether or not it had been totally extinguished.

Northbound visitors was blocked alongside King Street between Alice Street and Enmore Road.

Witnesses mentioned they noticed smoke and have been knowledgeable by the brewery’s supervisor the hearth was attributable to {an electrical} fault.