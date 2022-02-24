Bledisloe Cup reduced from three to two Tests a year

There is a major change coming to the Wallabies’ Test calendar with the discount of the Bledisloe Cup sequence from three matches to 2 every year.

The sequence is likely one of the most well-known on the rugby calendar, however it has been a one-sided contest since 2003, when the All Blacks regained the cup.

Tom Banks scores in opposition to the All Blacks final 12 months. Credit:Getty

They haven’t let it go since, and the urge for food for a three-Test sequence every year has declined. Axing the third Bledisloe Test is seen as a method of decreasing the amount of Tests performed every year.

That would be the case in 2022, and it might be the way in which of the long run because the All Blacks weigh up capping the variety of Tests they play at 13 – and even 12.