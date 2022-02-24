Bledisloe Cup reduced from three to two Tests a year
There is a major change coming to the Wallabies’ Test calendar with the discount of the Bledisloe Cup sequence from three matches to 2 every year.
The sequence is likely one of the most well-known on the rugby calendar, however it has been a one-sided contest since 2003, when the All Blacks regained the cup.
They haven’t let it go since, and the urge for food for a three-Test sequence every year has declined. Axing the third Bledisloe Test is seen as a method of decreasing the amount of Tests performed every year.
That would be the case in 2022, and it might be the way in which of the long run because the All Blacks weigh up capping the variety of Tests they play at 13 – and even 12.
According to Stuff, plans are afoot for the Maori All Blacks to face Ireland at the least as soon as as a part of Ireland’s go to to Aotearoa in July.
The All Blacks are on account of host Ireland for 3 Tests in July – Eden Park, Sky Stadium in Wellington and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin are the seemingly venues – however the addition of a potential fixture or two in opposition to the Maori All Blacks at regional venues would lend an old-school really feel to the tour, and make it the centrepiece of the All Blacks’ house calendar.
A discount within the variety of Bledisloe Tests has been beforehand mentioned, however New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia had been locked right into a 10-year contract for 3 Tests a 12 months since 2011.
That contract ran out final 12 months, when the All Blacks hosted back-to-back Tests at Eden Park in a COVID-hit schedule.
Loading