Blinken arrives in Poland near border with Ukraine amid Russia invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland on Saturday for talks with officers as tons of of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees pour into the nation to flee the battle.

The most senior US official to go to Poland for the reason that battle started, Blinken will maintain talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Rzeszow, close to the border with Ukraine.

More than 780,000 folks have fled Ukraine into Poland for the reason that invasion started on February 24.

Including different neighboring international locations, greater than 1,000,000 have left Ukraine.

Blinken is visiting key allies in Europe which might be feeling the stress from the battle, to display Washington’s help for his or her safety and shore up Western unity towards Moscow.

Following his cease in Poland he’ll journey to Moldova, which has additionally skilled an influx of Ukrainians, and the three Baltic states that are notably involved by Russian actions.

Blinken spent Friday in Brussels in conferences with counterparts at NATO and the European Union to debate placing extra stress on Russia and add help for refugees.

“The Kremlin’s attacks are inflicting an ever-increasing toll on civilians there. Hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, many more wounded,” he mentioned in Brussels Thursday.

“More than a million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries,” he mentioned, pledging extra help from Washington.

