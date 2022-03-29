Blinken assures UAE leader of US defense help over Houthi attacks, Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to assure Gulf monarchies on Tuesday that Washington is decided to assist them fend off assaults from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Blinken met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, in Morocco as a part of a visit to the Middle East and North Africa.

Washington’s Arab allies chafe at what they see as declining US dedication to safety of their area within the face of Iranian involvement in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon which has nudged them into widespread trigger with former arch-foe Israel.

Unusually for a US secretary of state, Blinken’s journey didn’t embody any stops in Gulf monarchies or talks with Saudi officers.

“We have real challenges to confront together, in the region and beyond,” Blinken mentioned initially of the assembly with Sheikh Mohammed on the crown prince’s non-public residence in Rabat.

The first problem Blinken cited was a sequence of missile assaults by the Houthis towards the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“We’re determined to do everything we can to help you defend yourselves effectively against that,” Blinken mentioned, including that he would additionally seek the advice of the Emirati chief on makes an attempt to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and strengthening collective safety relating to Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed mentioned the assembly was “a very important opportunity” and “I’m sure we have a lot to talk about, especially our bilateral relationship.”

Gulf states have for years been annoyed at what they see as US inaction in confronting Iran’s position within the area, however their issues have grown since Joe Biden turned president 14 months in the past.

They are apprehensive in regards to the affect of a possible new nuclear take care of Iran and irritated that Washington has ended its assist for his or her battle in Yemen, put new circumstances on weapons gross sales to Gulf states and criticized their human rights data.

Blinken attended a summit between Israel and a few Arab nations on the weekend, together with the UAE and Morocco.

“The United States is a very important partner for all of us and we are very proud of the relationship. I think what we need is pragmatism. We need to look at the objective of the energy and what we’re asking for is not to tell us ‘do this’ or ‘do that’,” mentioned UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Tuesday.

Ukraine help

Washington desires its Arab allies to take a stronger stance towards Russia over its assault on Ukraine by voting with the United States within the United Nations, becoming a member of Western sanctions and even sending safety help to Ukraine.

The UAE abstained in a UN Security Council vote on Ukraine final month and Morocco didn’t present up for a normal meeting vote. The UAE and Saudi Arabia each have more and more vital power ties with Russia.

“Energy is coming back as a major component of many of the Middle East and, indeed, world discussions. What people thought was the death of fossil fuels is, I think, a little bit premature,” senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash mentioned on Tuesday.

Blinken was anticipated to reassure Sheikh Mohammed of Washington’s dedication to stopping Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon amid a sequence of missile assaults by the Tehran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, involved that Washington’s push for a deal over Iran’s nuclear program won’t deal with its improvement of missiles or the position of its regional proxies, have moved to interact with Tehran instantly.

“We need to turn the page… reaching out to various friends, of course, but adversaries also,” mentioned Gargash, who was talking on the World Government Summit in Dubai.

