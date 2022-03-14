Blinken condemns Iran missile attack on Erbil in phone call with Iraqi PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an Iranian missile assault close to Erbil in Iraq in a telephone name with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday, in keeping with a US State Department press launch.

Blinken condemned the assaults that “violated Iraq’s sovereignty and expressed solidarity with the Iraqi people,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated within the assertion.

“The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed the attack demonstrates the need for Iraqi unity and the urgency of forming a government accountable to the Iraqi people that protects Iraq’s territorial integrity,” Price added.

Blinken additionally conveyed the US’ dedication to working with the Iraqi authorities and others within the area to carry Iran accountable.

A dozen ballistic missiles focused websites in Erbil together with a brand new US consulate underneath development earlier on Sunday, inflicting injury however no main casualties, Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan safety forces stated.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later claimed the assault, which it stated focused Israeli “strategic centers” in Erbil.

The assault got here after the IRGC introduced final Tuesday that an Israeli strike killed two of its members in Syria and vowed to take revenge.

Price instructed reporters individually that no US amenities have been broken and no American personnel injured, including that there was no indication the assault was directed on the US.

The US is working with the Iraqi authorities to develop missile protection capabilities, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

A social media report from a journalist at Kurdistan24 claims that the assault broken the workplaces and studios of the tv information station in Erbil.

