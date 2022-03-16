Blinken discussed Ukraine’s security needs with foreign minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday to debate Ukraine’s safety wants in its battle with Russia, the US State Department mentioned.

They additionally mentioned ongoing diplomatic efforts to cease the conflict that started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, in response to the State Department.

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russian navy leaders and other people it accused of being linked to human rights violations whereas imposing recent measures on Moscow’s shut ally Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Kuleba tweeted after his name with Blinken that he welcomed the brand new spherical of non-public sanctions in opposition to Russian officers however added that there was want “to step up economic pressure on Russia.”

The State Department additionally mentioned that Kuleba and Blinken mentioned concern about injury to infrastructure and buildings and the ensuing civilian deaths and accidents from the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

“We both agreed it is important to ensure safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine”, Kuleba added in his tweet.

