Blinken, Kuleba discuss request for $33 billion aid to Ukraine

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke immediately with Ukrainian
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to comply with up on their April 24
assembly in Kyiv. The Secretary emphasised the United States’ sturdy
help for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
<…>. The Secretary offered an replace on plans for U.S.
diplomats to return to Ukraine, together with preliminary visits to Lviv
this week and plans to return to Kyiv as quickly as potential. The
Secretary and Foreign Minister mentioned the Administration’s April
28 request to Congress for $33 billion in safety, financial, and
humanitarian support to Ukraine <…>.”