BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. U.S. Secretary of

State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

mentioned by phone the Washington Administration’s April 28

request to Congress for $33 billion in safety, financial, and

humanitarian support to Kyiv, Trend stories citing State

Department.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke immediately with Ukrainian

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to comply with up on their April 24

assembly in Kyiv. The Secretary emphasised the United States’ sturdy

help for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

<…>. The Secretary offered an replace on plans for U.S.

diplomats to return to Ukraine, together with preliminary visits to Lviv

this week and plans to return to Kyiv as quickly as potential. The

Secretary and Foreign Minister mentioned the Administration’s April

28 request to Congress for $33 billion in safety, financial, and

humanitarian support to Ukraine <…>.”