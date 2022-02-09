Blinken lands in Australia ahead of meeting on challenges in Indo-Pacific

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and key allies are “voting with their feet” by flying to Australia to concentrate on challenges within the Indo-Pacific area, Australia’s overseas minister stated on Wednesday.

Blinken landed within the Australian metropolis of Melbourne on Wednesday forward of a gathering with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in addition to their Indian and Japanese counterparts who type the so-called “Quad.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It would be the fourth such ministerial-level assembly of a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies created to counter China and Blinken’s arrival makes him probably the most senior member of the Biden administration to set foot in Australia.

The go to comes as tensions between Washington and Moscow proceed to escalate over Ukraine.

Payne stated the gathering sends a message to Beijing that the safety within the Indo-Pacific stays an essential problem to Washington.

The Quad ministers have been “voting with their feet in terms of the priority that they accord to issues” essential to the Indo-Pacific, stated Payne, who will host the assembly on Friday.

Read extra: As China tensions rise, Australia boosts defense spending, capability in Indo-Pacific